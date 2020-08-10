Belarus: Protesters clash with police after presidential election

SHAFAQNA- Belarus police and protesters clashed in the Minsk capital Sunday after authorities said President Alexander Lukashenko had likely won the presidential poll.

Belarus’ central election commission said incumbent President Lukashenko was ahead in five regions with around 82 per cent of the vote after a tense election marked by a crackdown on opposition candidates and widespread protests.

Honest People, an independent association in Belarus that monitors elections, said it found 5096 violations from observers, Euronews reported.