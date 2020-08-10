Nigeria: Gunmen kill six French aid workers

SHAFAQNA- Gunmen have killed six French aid workers, a Nigerien guide and a driver in Nigeria.

The group was attacked on Sunday in a giraffe reserve near Koure, a town about 65km (40 miles) from the capital, Niamey. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

“They were intercepted and killed,” Tidjani Ibrahim Katiella, the governor of Tillaberi region, told Reuters news agency, Al Jazeera told.