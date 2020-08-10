Date :Monday, August 10th, 2020 | Time : 09:16 |ID: 160444 | Print

What is the consequence of selfishness?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from first Shia Imam, Ali (AS) who said: O’ my child, whoever is selfish and self-opinionated will wander off the right path. And whoever considers himself/herself needless of wisdom and intellect will fall down [1].

