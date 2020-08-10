https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/selfishness.jpg 163 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-08-10 09:16:032020-08-10 09:16:03What is the consequence of selfishness?
What is the consequence of selfishness?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from first Shia Imam, Ali (AS) who said: O’ my child, whoever is selfish and self-opinionated will wander off the right path. And whoever considers himself/herself needless of wisdom and intellect will fall down [1].
[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 74, Page 236.
