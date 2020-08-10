Is it correct to be curious about people’s religion?

SHAFAQNA – Abu Basir who was a great scholar and companion of Imam Sadeq (AS) narrated: I was with Imam Sadeq (AS) and he said: O’ Abu Mohammad, do not search about people’s religions, because there are problems either in their recognition aspect or in their practical aspect. Therefore, if you search and are curious about people’s religions, you will not find even one proper person; meaning you will not find one true religious person whom you can befriend [1].

