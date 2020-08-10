Date :Monday, August 10th, 2020 | Time : 15:32 |ID: 160505 | Print

Yemen: UNESCO-listed Old Sanaa houses collapse in heavy rains

SHAFAQNA-The houses in Yemen’s UNESCO-listed Old City of Sanaa are collapsing under heavy rains.

The distinctive brown and white mud-brick houses of Sanaa’s historic neighbourhoods, which date from before the 11th century, have long been under threat from conflict and neglect.

Approximately 5,000 of the towering buildings in the old city have leaky roofs, and 107 have partially collapsed roofs, he said.

This year’s exceptionally heavy rains, which began mid-April, have added to what the UN describes as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, Al jazeera reported.

