https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/WHO.png 230 219 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-10 15:58:062020-08-10 15:58:06WHO warns of need to fight new Coronavirus flareups
WHO warns of need to fight new Coronavirus flareups
SHAFAQNA- The COVID-19 has shown no seasonal pattern and if authorities take the pressure off fighting it, it will bounce back, the WHO said on Monday.
Dr Mike Ryan, head of WHO’s emergencies programme, said Western Europe and elsewhere needed to react fast to new flareups, Reuters reported.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!