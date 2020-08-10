Date :Monday, August 10th, 2020 | Time : 15:58 |ID: 160509 | Print

WHO warns of need to fight new Coronavirus flareups

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The COVID-19 has shown no seasonal pattern and if authorities take the pressure off fighting it, it will bounce back, the WHO said on Monday.

Dr Mike Ryan, head of WHO’s emergencies programme, said Western Europe and elsewhere needed to react fast to new flareups, Reuters reported.

You might also like
COVID-19: Saudi Arabia maintains group prayer suspension for Ramadan
A new feature of the world politics in Coronavirus age
Video: IMF’s discrimination against Iran not tolerable: President Rouhani
Iranian President: Mosques will reopen in 132 'White' counties + Video
Public Health England calls for anti-obesity action in Coronavirus fight
The pilgrims of Baytolharam ended Hajj ritual
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *