Lebanon justice minister resigns

SHAFAQNA- Lebanese Justice Minister Marie Claude Najm announced her resignation Monday.

The information and environment ministers quit on Sunday as well as several lawmakers followed them out the door on Monday, according to Reuters.

Lebanon’s cabinet faced rising pressure on Monday to step down after a devastating blast.

