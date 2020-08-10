Date :Monday, August 10th, 2020 | Time : 16:27 |ID: 160517 | Print

Egypt reopens crossing with Gaza for 3 days

SHAFAQNA- Egypt reopened the Rafah crossing with the Gaza Strip for three days, according to the Palestinian Embassy in Cairo .

The terminal will remain open in both directions to allow Palestinian travelers to leave and those stranded to return to Gaza, the embassy said in a statement, according to AA.

 

