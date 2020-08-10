https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/gaza-1.jpg 432 768 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-10 16:27:262020-08-10 16:27:26Egypt reopens crossing with Gaza for 3 days
Egypt reopens crossing with Gaza for 3 days
SHAFAQNA- Egypt reopened the Rafah crossing with the Gaza Strip for three days, according to the Palestinian Embassy in Cairo .
The terminal will remain open in both directions to allow Palestinian travelers to leave and those stranded to return to Gaza, the embassy said in a statement, according to AA.
