Iraq reports highest-ever daily COVID-19 cases

SHAFAQNA- Iraq reported a record 3,484 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the highest-ever daily case count.

Meanwhile, the Health ministry reported 72 additional fatalities from the virus.

Monday’s figures bring the total case count to 153,599 and the number of fatalities to 5,464, along with 109,790 recoveries.

 

