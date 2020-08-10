Beirut disaster investigation committee prepares its report

SHAFAQNA- The Beirut Port Disaster Fact-Finding Committee has prepared its report and submitted it to the Secretary General of the Council of Ministers in Baabda for further investigations.

The report outlines the administrative responsibilities of the Beirut explosion from the arrival of the ship which was carrying aluminum nitrate to the time of the explosion, and the move facilitates the work of the judiciary to determine responsibilities and to provide a list of 20 people, along with determining the political responsibilities that ministers have had over the years as witnesses.

Regarding the investigations and arrests that are the responsibility of the special judiciary, the report adds: The Lebanese Judges’ Club will announce an important position tomorrow at 11 a.m. at the Beirut Palace of Justice and will raise important issues that will be an unprecedented step in the history of the judiciary.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English