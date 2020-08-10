Date :Monday, August 10th, 2020 | Time : 18:13 |ID: 160617 | Print

Lebanon Prime Minister resigns in wake of Beirut explosion

SHAFAQNA-Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab and his cabinet resigned Monday in wake of Beirut explosion.

In a brief televised speech, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Monday that he is taking “a step back” so he can stand with the people “and fight the battle for change alongside them.”

He said: “I declare today the resignation of this government. May God protect Lebanon,” repeating the last phrase three times, AP reported.

