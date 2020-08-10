Date :Monday, August 10th, 2020 | Time : 22:43 |ID: 160683 | Print

Photos: Unveiling golden porch of the shrine of Hazrat Abbas (A.S)

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Concurrent with Eid al-Ghadir, the new entrance of the holy shrine of Hazrat Abbas (A.S) was unveiled with the presence of the custodians of the Abbasi shrine. The entrance of Bab al-Qiblah of the shrine of Hazrat Abbas (A.S), was opened to pilgrims about three years ago, but the new porch in front of this entrance, which was being built by Iraqi engineers after the reopening of Bab al-Qiblah, has been inaugurated on the Day of Eid al-Ghadir.

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Orientalists And the Event of Ghadir Khumm - Part 1
Photos: Eid Al-Ghadir Celebration at Karbala Center in Orebro, Sweden
Al-Abbas's (AS) holy shrine decorated for celebration of Eid Al-Ghadir+Photos
The events that Imam Ali (A.S) reminded the Tradition
Celebrating Eid Al-Ghadir in different provinces of Yemen
A special message from Sheikh Alireza Panahian to Muslim youths on occasion of Eid Al-Ghadir
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *