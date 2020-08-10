Photos: Unveiling golden porch of the shrine of Hazrat Abbas (A.S)

SHAFAQNA- Concurrent with Eid al-Ghadir, the new entrance of the holy shrine of Hazrat Abbas (A.S) was unveiled with the presence of the custodians of the Abbasi shrine. The entrance of Bab al-Qiblah of the shrine of Hazrat Abbas (A.S), was opened to pilgrims about three years ago, but the new porch in front of this entrance, which was being built by Iraqi engineers after the reopening of Bab al-Qiblah, has been inaugurated on the Day of Eid al-Ghadir.

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English