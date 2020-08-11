UN chief calls for international support for lebanon

SHAFAQNA- Antonio Guterres on Monday said that UN will continue to support Lebanon”in every possible way” following massive blast.

“The blast has come at an already difficult time for Lebanon, with the country already facing economic hardship and impacts of the coronavirus virus,” UN Secretary-General said in a briefing, offering his condolences to the families of more than 150 victims.

Guterres called for “robust international support” for all people in need in Lebanon.

The secretary stressed that the UN has undertaken a “swift and wide-ranging response”, according to AA .

A plane carrying 20 tons of World Health Organization health supplies landed in Beirut on Wednesday to cover 1,000 trauma interventions and 1,000 surgical interventions for people suffering from injuries and burns as a result of the blast,” Guterres said.