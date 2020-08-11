Date :Tuesday, August 11th, 2020 | Time : 07:24 |ID: 160763 | Print

Global Coronavirus cases surpass 20 million

SHAFAQNA- Worldwide Coronavirus cases have surpassed 20 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

There are 20,001,019 confirmed COVID-19 cases globally.

A total of 733,897 people have died after contracting the virus while 12,209,074 have recovered after treatment.

The US is leading with the most confirmed infections  followed by Brazil and India, according to AA.

