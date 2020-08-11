https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/covid-1.jpg 157 321 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-11 07:24:162020-08-11 07:24:16Global Coronavirus cases surpass 20 million
Global Coronavirus cases surpass 20 million
SHAFAQNA- Worldwide Coronavirus cases have surpassed 20 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.
There are 20,001,019 confirmed COVID-19 cases globally.
A total of 733,897 people have died after contracting the virus while 12,209,074 have recovered after treatment.
The US is leading with the most confirmed infections followed by Brazil and India, according to AA.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!