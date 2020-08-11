https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/TRUMP-3.jpg 150 250 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-11 07:53:362020-08-11 08:19:44Trump exits press briefing after shooting near White House
Trump exits press briefing after shooting near White House
SHAFAQNA- US president abruptly left press briefing because of a shooting outside the White House.
Trump returned to the media room several minutes later and said a person had been shot by law enforcement and taken to the hospital. He said he understood the suspect had been armed.
“It was a shooting outside of the White House,” Trump said. “It seems to be very well under control. … But there was an actual shooting, and somebody has been taken to the hospital. I don’t know the condition of the person.”
He said the shooting was near the fence at the edge of the White House grounds, Reuters reported.
