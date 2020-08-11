UK suffers biggest job losses since 2009 amid Coronavirus

SHAFAQNA-The Number of People in Employment in Britain fell by 220,000 in the three months to June, the most since 2009, Office for National Statistics said.

The number of self-employed people fell by a record amount, led by older workers, while the number of employees rose.

Job losses are expected to rise as Britain winds down its huge job retention scheme which protects employees. It is due to close at the end of October, according to Reuters.