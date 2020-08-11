Installation of mourning flag in two shrines of Hossaini and Abbasi (A.S) was canceled

SHAFAQNA- The custodianship of Astan Quds Abbasi and Hossaini (A.S) announced: ‌ The ceremony of exchanging the flags of the holy shrines of Imam Hussain (A.S) and Hazrat Abbas (A.S) and installing black mourning flags will not be held on Muharram this year.

The public secretariats of Astan Quds Hossaini and Abbasi (A.S) announced that the installation of mourning flags in the hily shrines of Imam Hussain and Hazrat Abbas (A.S), which is held every year on the first night of Muharram, will be canceled this year. The custodianship of these two holy shrines emphasized: this year’s ceremony will not be held due to health issues caused by the Coronavirus.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English