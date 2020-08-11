What is the ruling on the necessity of wearing mask amid Coronavirus pandemic? The Grand Ayatollah Safi’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpaygani answered a question about wearing mask amid Corona pandemic.

Question: Considering the emphasis by medical experts to wear mask in order to reduce the spread of the virus significantly from infected ones to healthy people, and if mask is not worn fatalities will certainly occur; what is the ruling on the necessity of wearing mask considering its significant effect on preventing the spread of the illness?

The Grand Ayatollah Safi: Generally, any act that increases the danger of infection to the mentioned disease leading to fatalities of dear ones is not allowed. It is appropriate the noble population in the current situation, observe hygienic protocols and prevention of the spread of the illness in order for this ruinous calamity to be eliminated from the humanity.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA