Why is it necessary to avoid thinking about sins?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Sadeq (AS) who said: Prophet Jesus/Isa (AS) told his disciples: Moses (AS) ordered you to avoid committing adultery (Zina) and I order you to avoid even thinking about adultery; because the one who thinks about adultery, is like the one who sets up a fire which spreads smoke in his/her (newly) painted and decorated house. Although such an act does not burn the house, but tarnishes its decoration [1]. It is narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: Lustful gaze is a poisonous arrow of Satan; whoever avoids it due to fear of God, Allah (SWT) will grant him/her such a belief that he/she will feel its sweetness in his/her heart [2].

