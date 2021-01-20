Date :Wednesday, January 20th, 2021 | Time : 00:40 |ID: 160849 | Print
Najaf documentary

Video: Najaf the city of imam Ali

/0 Comments/in , , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Najaf is considered sacred to all Muslims and today the city is the centre of Shia Islamic world. This documentary takes a look at the history of this city and how it has become one of the leading centres of learning and education for the Shia Muslims.

You might also like
Photos: Imam Ali Holy Shrine supervises renovations of schools in Najaf
The Poet on Imam Ali ibn al-Husayn, al-Sajjad (as)
Photos: Installation of Metal Parts of Safi Safa's Shrine
Bahraini Scholar Barred from Leaving Country
A Painting of the Holy Shrine of Imam Ali (a.s.) from 100 Years Ago by a German…
In Najaf, the first International Conference held about the Diagnosis and Treatment of Cancer
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *