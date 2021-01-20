Video: Najaf the city of imam Ali

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/shafaqna-najaf-18-e1611099888806.jpg 756 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-01-20 00:40:422021-01-19 23:44:53Video: Najaf the city of imam Ali
SHAFAQNA- Najaf is considered sacred to all Muslims and today the city is the centre of Shia Islamic world. This documentary takes a look at the history of this city and how it has become one of the leading centres of learning and education for the Shia Muslims.
