Washing and perfuming the sanctuary of al-Abbas (A.S) +Photos

The staffs of the Sanctuary's Care Division at the al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine carried out an extensive campaign to wash, perfume and sterilize the holy sanctuary of the shrine of Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him), which included the area surrounding the grid [Shubbak] and all the corridors.

Division official Hajj Nizar Ghani Khalil told Al-Kafeel Network: “Our activities inside the holy sanctuary are continuous according to a timetable set for this purpose, and recently there were some additions as a result of the outbreak of the Corona epidemic, but these actions permeate extended campaigns that last for hours and include the whole area of ​​the Holy Sanctuary of the Shrine. ”

He added: “We cleaned and perfumed the holy grid using special materials that preserve its luster in addition to its sterilization, then we set out for the surrounding areas that lie under the holy dome, up to the four surrounding arcades, where the floor and walls were cleaned and sterilized, in order to preserve its luster and remove any impediments in it that might affect its shape, we have used special detergents and sterilizers, in addition to the perfumes. ”

Ghani concluded: “After the washing process – as is customary – we started perfuming the holy sanctuary using perfumes that were specially designed for this work, and are the finest perfumes of Arabian Aoud incense. The perfuming process is not limited to the mausoleum and its grid, but also includes perfuming the alabaster with a specific type of perfume.”