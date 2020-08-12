Strengthening and gilding of the shrine of Al-Abbas (A.S) completed

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel: Coinciding with the days of Eid Al-Ghadeer, the technical and engineering cadres working on the project of strengthening and re-gilding the walls of the Grand Iwan, or what is known as (Taremah), have completed all of its works, which included the main door leading to the holy sanctuary facing the door to the qibla of the shrine of Abal-Fadl Al-Abbas (Peace be upon him), after the completion of its first phase, which included the parts located on the sides of this left and right door, and preparations are currently being made to remove work supplies and clean it in preparation for its opening in the coming days.

This is what was confirmed to Al-Kafeel Network, by the Head of the engineering projects department at the Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine, engineer Dia Majid Al-Sayegh, indicating: “These works were complementary to the previous stage, and will increase the aesthetic aspect of the Holy Shrine and the preservation of its urban facilities, and work to perpetuate and maintain them continuously while preserving Its architectural and heritage texture with a civilized footprint of durability and high efficiency, according to the technical and engineering plans that have been approved, and it was implemented by an Iraqi company, the Ardh Al-Quds Construction Contracting Company, with Iraqi cadre, in design and implementation.

Al-Sayegh added: “The most important work that has been done is removing the old bricks and maintaining the door wall, because the old bricks and the old foundations were clay bricks and there is no isolating layer between them and the ground, and as a result of the absorption of the bricks, humidity reached very high areas, which caused high humidity, and this moisture was negatively reflected on the wall on the one hand, and on the other hand affected the surface of the golden copper plate covering it, which led to its oxidation and blackening.

Al-Sayegh continued: “The treatment of the wall was accomplished by modern methods and by using insulating and anti-moisture materials produced by Sika Company, and in five successive layers sealed with a layer of carbon fiber, which gives the durability and long life of the wall that we have maintained and rehabilitated, then isolate it from moisture, and then cover it with two layers of (brc) material and iron, with the addition of some materials that increase the cohesion of the wall on the one hand, and increase its bearing of the weights of the sanctuary’s roof and roofing accessories on the other hand, to be ready after all this for the work of sheathing with golden tiles.”

Al-Sayegh explained: “After that, we started the work of cladding with golden tiles to add aesthetic touches that combined tradition and modernity in design with consistent Islamic inscriptions that fit the splendor of this iwan, and that the work of fixing the tiles was a professional artistic process. It is the same that was used in fixing the minarets’ tiles. And this was the first stage of the taremah works.” Stressing: “The manufacture of tiles was carried out in the department’s workshops under the supervision of specialized technical staff, who took the responsibility to manufacture them according to the measurements taken in advance and according to the location of each tile, since these tiles have different sizes, shapes and places, so they are prepared according to the part to be cladded.”