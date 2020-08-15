Purley mosque receives planning

The mosque replaces an existing single-storey hall which has room for only half the congregation.

Its six-storey replacement will provide new prayer spaces as well as areas for education and fitness programmes.

Sheltered flats are planned for the fourth floor while a community room is slated for the top of the building.

The architecture of the mosque takes inspiration from Islamic architecture and the Edwardian and interwar buildings of Purley.

Decorative brick and tiled elevations will use local Surrey and Sussex bricks.