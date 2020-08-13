Date :Thursday, August 13th, 2020 | Time : 08:06 |ID: 160874 | Print

English books on parenting and family from Islamic, Christian perspectives

SHAFAQNA- Globe Razavi: Astan Quds Razavi’s Office for Foreign Pilgrims’ Affairs has published two new books elaborating family from Islamic and Christian perspectives for English-speaking audience of Imam Ridha (AS) holy shrine.

“The Nuclear Family in Islam and Christianity” and “Parental Duties in Islam and Christianity” are the two new books translated from a six-volume book collection.
The new books have been published with the purpose of publicizing the teachings of Islam and getting English-speaking Muslims and non-Muslims familiar with the family issues in accordance with Islamic and Christian perspectives.
The Nuclear Family in Islam and Christianity includes issues such as rights and position of the family in Islam, duties of family in a Christian society, and values of family as a social institution in the Holy Quran and Islamic traditions.
Parental Duties in Islam and Christianity examines educational methods in the teachings of the great religion of Islam and Christianity.
Astan Quds Razavi is the body in charge of Imam Ridha(AS) holy shrine.

