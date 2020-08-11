Date :Tuesday, August 11th, 2020 | Time : 15:23 |ID: 160923 | Print

Putin: Russia becomes first country to approve a Coronavirus vaccine

SHAFAQNA-President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia has become the first country in the world to approve a Coronavirus vaccine.

The vaccine still has to complete final trials, raising concerns among some experts at the speed of its approval, but the Russian business conglomerate Sistema has said it expects to put it into mass production by the end of the year.

Russian health workers treating COVID-19 patients will be offered the chance of volunteering to be vaccinated in the coming weeks, a source told Reuters last month, Reuters reported.

