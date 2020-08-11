Date :Tuesday, August 11th, 2020 | Time : 15:46 |ID: 160927 | Print

Death toll in Beirut blast rises to 171

SHAFAQNA-The death toll from Beirut blast has risen to 171, according to outgoing Lebanese Health Minister Hassan Hamad.

Speaking after his meeting with WHO emergency official Rick Brennan, Hamad told reporters that “the number of missing people ranges between 30 and 40.”

Regarding the injured, he said: “About 1,500 need delicate treatment,” noting that “120 of them are still in intensive care”.

The Health Ministry, he added, “has received from the Lebanese Army list of health donations received from various countries,” which will be distributed to medical facilities across the country.

