Date :Tuesday, August 11th, 2020 | Time : 16:15 |ID: 160938 | Print

US coalition convoys attacked in Iraq

SHAFAQNA- A US-led coalition convoy carrying logistic supplies was attacked in Iraq on Tuesday.

A blast from a planted explosive device hit a convoy of the US-led coalition near the Taji base north of Baghdad , the Iraqi military said in a statement.

The explosion caused a fire to a container on one of the vehicles but the military did not report any casualties. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, Reuters reported.

