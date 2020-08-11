https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/iraq-3.jpg 521 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-11 16:15:022020-08-11 16:15:02US coalition convoys attacked in Iraq
US coalition convoys attacked in Iraq
SHAFAQNA- A US-led coalition convoy carrying logistic supplies was attacked in Iraq on Tuesday.
A blast from a planted explosive device hit a convoy of the US-led coalition near the Taji base north of Baghdad , the Iraqi military said in a statement.
The explosion caused a fire to a container on one of the vehicles but the military did not report any casualties. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, Reuters reported.
