Kashmiri family says Indian forces killed 3 civilians

SHAFAQNA- A Kashmiri family said three of their relatives were killed in a staged operation by the Indian army.

They had identified the three from photos posted on social media after the July 18 operation in southern Shopian district, The Kashmiri family said.

“They had not even a remote connection with militancy,” Mohammed Yousuf, the father of one the men, told Associated Press on Tuesday.

He said his son last spoke to his wife on July 17 and from the next day the mobile phones of all three cousins were switched off.

Yousuf called for “a probe, verification of their call records and background checks” to prove their innocence, Al Jazeera reported.