Jordanian & Egyptian FMs arrive in Beirut

SHAFAQNA- Like all high-ranking officials of various countries and international institutions who visited Lebanon following the bloody explosion of the capital last week, the foreign ministers of Jordan and Egypt also arrived in this country today.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi arrived in the port city of Beirut today (Tuesday) to express solidarity after a bloody explosion of last Tuesday.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe is scheduled to meet his Jordanian counterpart at the ministry building in Beirut, and Al-Safadi will then visit the Tal al-Zaatar refugee camp housing Palestinian refugees in the Burj Hammoud area located in northeast of the city.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry also arrived in Beirut today and was welcomed at the Rafik al-Hariri International Airport by the ambassador and a number of other members of his country’s embassy in Lebanon.

Shoukry is scheduled to meet Lebanese President Michel Aoun at the beginning of his visit to Beirut, then he will visit the Egyptian Medical Center (Egyptian Hospital) in the city, and then he will have two separate meetings with Nabih Berri, the Speaker of the Parliament of Lebanon, and Walid Jumblatt, President of the Progressive Socialist Party and one of the main leaders of the Druze minority.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister will also receive a number of prominent Lebanese politicians and leaders of political parties and currents at his residence in Beirut, and this evening he will meet Saad al-Hariri, the leader of the Future Movement Party, and other former prime ministers. Then he will hold a press conference, and will end his journey.

Since last week’s bloody explosion at the port of Beirut, which killed 163 people and injured more than 6,000 so far, a number of high-ranking officials from various countries and international institutions, including French President Emmanuel Macron, European Council President Charles Michel and Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Abu al-Ghaith traveled to the city to meet senior Lebanese officials.

