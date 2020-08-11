Amal Movement calls for the formation of a Senate in Lebanon

SHAFAQNA- The parliamentary faction of the “Amal” movement, while emphasizing the need to speed up the formation of the new Lebanese government, called for the approval of the new election law and the formation of the Senate.

The parliamentary faction “Development and Liberation” affiliated with the Amal movement, led by the Speaker of the House of Representatives “Nabih Berri”, in a statement issued this afternoon (Tuesday) at the end of its extraordinary meeting to examine the catastrophic consequences of the bloody explosion at the port of Beirut, which has killed 163 people and injured more than 6,000, expressed its condolences to the families of the victims and the injured, and wished for a speedy recovery for the wounded people.

The Development and Liberation parliamentary faction, in a statement read by faction secretary Anwar El-Khalil, called what happened in Beirut a tragedy that shook the homes of all Lebanese citizens, noting that the wound can be healed only by empowering the judiciary and freeing it to reveal all the circumstances and suspicions related to the explosion.

Amal Movement parliamentary faction while calling on Lebanese judicial authorities to advance the investigation to the end with the aim of achieving the truth away from any media and political pressure and fair punishment of all those who proven to be the cause of the explosion in Beirut or that they were involved in the occurrence of this tragedy through negligence and complicity, stressed that the Lebanese judiciary is facing a historic test to prove its independence and assert its competence and ability to realize the right to the country and its capital, and can do so.

