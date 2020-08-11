Exam for selecting Egypt’s Al-Azhar Quran memorizers Begins

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: An examination has been organized for those wishing to be Quran memorizers at the centers affiliated to Egypt’s Al-Azhar University.

According to youm7.com, the general office of the Holy Quran affairs of Al-Azhar affiliated centers started the examination for Quran memorizers in Qalyubia and Sharqia governorates on August 9.

Some 75 Quran memorizers of the regions took the examination.

Another exam was held Monday for 74 Quran memorizers in Cairo, Dakahlia and Beheira governorates.

The examination will continue on August 11 for 74 other Quran memorizers in Alexandria, Kafr Al-Sheikh, Gharbia, Menofia and Ismailia.

Some 76 Quran memorizers of Giza, Beni Suef and Faiyum will take the exam on August 12.

The examination on August 13 and 14 will be held respectively for Quran memorizers in Matruh, Damietta, Minya, Asyut, Sohag, Qena, Aswan, New Valley, Luxor, and Suez.

The examinations are held at the general offices of Holy Quran affairs of Al-Azhar affiliated centers observing all the health protocols.