Tunisian woman sentenced to six months for Quran desecration

Last month a court sentenced Emna Chargui to six months in prison and a $700 fine for reposting a Facebook joke about the coronavirus written as if it was a Quran verse.

The 27-year-old has fled to Germany, saying she is now in a country where “freedom of speech is respected”.

Chargui’s sharing of the post in May angered many social media users who demanded punishment.

Court spokesman Mohsen Dali said the sentence was on charges of inciting hate between religions and races.

Chargui’s lawyer said in May that she had been summoned by police and the prosecutor’s office had launched an investigation into the case.

According to the lawyer at the time, she would be tried based on Article 6 of the country’s Constitution that underlines the government’s duty to protect religious sanctities and prevent desecration of those sanctities.