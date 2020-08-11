Shia Muslim scholars in the UK issue a joint statement on mourning ceremonies of Imam Hussain (A.S) in Muharram 2020 +Photo

SHAFAQNA- Statement of the representatives of the Grand Ayatollahs (HA) and leaders of the Shia centers in England for the mourning ceremonies of the martyrdom of Hazrat Aba Abdullah al-Hussain (A.S) in the month of Muharram 1442 AH.

According to Shafaqna, the statement reads:

Once again, the month of Muharram has arrived, the tragic month of oppression that has always reawakened the conscience of history.

The followers of Imam Hussain (A.S) from all over the world through flying yhe Hussaini flag mourn the martyrdom of the master of masters, Imam Hussain (A.S) and his loyal companions.

Preserving and keeping alive the annual mourning ceremonies for the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (A.S) and his comrades in Karbala alive is essential in transferring the Ashura culture for our future generations in transmitting the voice of the oppression of the AhlulBayt (A.S) to all corners of history.

Throughout history, the mourning ceremonies for Imam Hussain (A.S) have grown year on year due to the importance of the personality of Imam (A.S) himself and the tragedy that he endured.

In other words, due to the lofty position and personality of Imam Hussain (A.S) in the Ummah of Rasulullah (SAWA), his martyrdom with his companions and the hear- rendering calamity of the imprisoning of the family of Rasulullah (SAWA); the mourning ceremonies in various historical eras would be increasingly passionate and effective in commemoration for such an esteemed personality.

Bearing in mind the necessity to revive the tragedy of Ashura in the annual Muharram mourning ceremonies for the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (A.S) on the one hand, and on the other hand, the special conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we advise everybody to take the following precautions:

1- In order to prevent this spread of illness caused by the COVID-19 virus, everybody must act according to the related rules.

2- According to the edicts, Fatwa, of most of esteemed Maraji’ (HA), causing reinfection of the COVID-19 illness through breaking the related rules is impermissible according to Islamic law.

3- According to the new rules issued, it is prohibited to hold an indoor gathering of more than 30 people.

4- Doctors and Specialists have persistently stressed the importance of social distancing and the duty to act according to the related rules in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

5- Specialists have forecasted a very high likelihood for a second wave of the COVID-19 illness.

Following the above, it is advised that the special programs for the month of Muharram in the coming Hijri year 1442 AH, as was in the month of Ramadan, are held online. We therefore invite our dear brothers and sisters in faith to abide by the medical advices and to follow the special programs of Muharram through social media platforms.

Seyyed Mortaza Keshmiri, Seyyed Fadhil Milani, Sheikh Ali Alemi, Seyyed Muhammad Al-Mousavi, Seyyed Ali Resa Razavi and Seyyed Hashem Moosavi have signed the statement.