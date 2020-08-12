Date :Wednesday, August 12th, 2020 | Time : 06:07 |ID: 161034 | Print

At least 34 refugees killed in Beirut explosion: UN

SHAFAQNA- At least 34 refugees killed in the Beirut blast last week, the UN said Tuesday .

“Our teams on the ground are still verifying the reports and we fear that the death toll among Beirut’s refugee population of some 200,000 could rise further,” UN Refugee Agency spokesman Babar Baloch said at a twice-weekly news briefing.

He said seven refugees are still missing and another 124 were injured, according to AA.

“Our immediate humanitarian response to the tragic blast covers the entire community – including Lebanese, refugees, and migrant workers. It focuses on the most vulnerable in the community and on two major areas – shelter and protection,” said Baloch.

