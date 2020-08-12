Date :Wednesday, August 12th, 2020 | Time : 07:12 |ID: 161038 | Print

UN: 70 killed in clashes in South Sudan

SHAFAQNA-In South Sudan, at least 70 people have been killed and dozens injured during during weekend clashes between army and armed civilians, , according to the United Nations.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday the world body’s peacekeeping mission in South Sudan reported that “the violence was sparked by a disagreement over a disarmament exercise being conducted in the area”.

The disarmament of civilians is part of the most recent peace agreement signed between South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and rival Riek Machar, who was appointed vice president in February, Al Jazeera reported.

