Date :Wednesday, August 12th, 2020 | Time : 07:28 |ID: 161042 | Print

Israel begins demolition of villagers’ homes in West Bank

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The Israeli army has begun demolition of some villagers’ homes in the occupied West Bank.

One family’s house has already been demolished – and the same is expected to happen to more than 30 other buildings, Al Jazeera told.

You might also like
Dozens of extremist Israeli settlers vandalize Palestinian properties in West Bank
Pro-Zionism resolution passed by French MPs, defy warnings by advocates of Palestine rights
Israeli election: Netanyahu set for fifth term as rival concedes
Israeli Aapartheid' Dominates Palestinians
How Shia residents of Kafraya, Fua’a and al-Quds forced to flee? /An Article by Egyptian scholar Rasem…
Protest of Israelis of Ethiopian descent, over police shooting+ Video
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *