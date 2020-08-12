https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/israel-2.jpg 361 640 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-12 07:28:352020-08-12 07:28:35Israel begins demolition of villagers' homes in West Bank
Israel begins demolition of villagers’ homes in West Bank
SHAFAQNA- The Israeli army has begun demolition of some villagers’ homes in the occupied West Bank.
One family’s house has already been demolished – and the same is expected to happen to more than 30 other buildings, Al Jazeera told.
