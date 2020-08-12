US: Ilhan Omar wins primary election in Minnesota

SHAFAQNA- The Muslim US lawmaker, Ilhan Omar won her congressional primary on Tuesday.

According to the Minnesota Secretary of State, as of 11 p.m. with all but three precincts reporting, Omar won 57.35% of Minneapolis Democrats’ votes, over second-running opponent Antone Melton-Meaux with 39.29%. Within an hour and a half of polls closing, Melton-Meaux conceded, Grand Forks Herald reported.