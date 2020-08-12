Date :Wednesday, August 12th, 2020 | Time : 08:00 |ID: 161047 | Print

US: Ilhan Omar wins primary election in Minnesota

SHAFAQNA- The Muslim US lawmaker,

According to the Minnesota Secretary of State, as of 11 p.m. with all but three precincts reporting, Omar won 57.35% of Minneapolis Democrats’ votes, over second-running opponent Antone Melton-Meaux with 39.29%. Within an hour and a half of polls closing, Melton-Meaux conceded, Grand Forks Herald reported.

