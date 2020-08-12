https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/ilhan.jpg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-12 08:00:102020-08-12 09:49:13US: Ilhan Omar wins primary election in Minnesota
US: Ilhan Omar wins primary election in Minnesota
SHAFAQNA- The Muslim US lawmaker,
According to the Minnesota Secretary of State, as of 11 p.m. with all but three precincts reporting, Omar won 57.35% of Minneapolis Democrats’ votes, over second-running opponent Antone Melton-Meaux with 39.29%. Within an hour and a half of polls closing, Melton-Meaux conceded, Grand Forks Herald reported.
