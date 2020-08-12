Date :Wednesday, August 12th, 2020 | Time : 08:44 |ID: 161055 | Print

Israel launches airstrikes on multiple sites in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- The Israel has launched airstrikes on several parts of the Gaza Strip. Israeli forces conducted attacks on at least three sites in the Gaza Strip early on Wednesday, with Palestinian sources saying the Israel’s aircraft had also fired missiles at positions in Al-Nahda neighborhood, near the international airport in the southern city of Rafah. Israel claimed that the strikes were in response to the launching of incendiary balloons from Gaza over the past several days, which it blames on Hamas, Press TV reported.

