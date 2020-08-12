US ignored risk of civilian casualties in Saudi arms deal, watchdog says

SHAFAQNA- The Trump administration ignored risk of civilians deaths in Saudi arms deal, according to a government watchdog report released Tuesday.

The report found that the “OIG found the Department did not fully assess risks and implement mitigation measures to reduce civilian casualties and legal concerns associated with the transfer of PGM’s [precision guided munitions] included in the Secretary’s May 2019 emergency certification”, The Guardian reported.

The American-made bombs are central to the Saudi-led air war in Yemen that has resulted in what the United Nations calls the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crisis. Thousands of civilians have been killed since 2015, many of them women and children, according to New York Times.