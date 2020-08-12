Date :Wednesday, August 12th, 2020 | Time : 18:46 |ID: 161064 | Print

US: Imam of Bloomington mosque assaulted on way to prayer

SHAFAQNA- Imam of  Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minnesota was assaulted.

The attack on Imam Mohamed Mukhtar happened late Thursday night as he was walking from his home to the mosque to attend the final prayer for the day, kstp.com told.

Bloomington Police Department said the victim reported that two people came from behind and began assaulting him. He was transported to Fairview Southdale Hospital, where he suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Friday afternoon, people rallied outside the Islamic center following the attack,  fox9 reported.

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations called on authorities to investigate the incident as a potentially bias-motivated crime, according to CBS Minnesota .

