What are the rewards of taking care of Muslim brother’s needs?

SHAFAQNA – Maimoon ibn Mehran narrated: I was sitting next to Imam Hassan ibn Ali (AS), and a man came to him and said: O’ the son of the Prophet (PBUH), I owe someone, and he wants to put me in prison; I swear to God, I have no money, please talk to this person. I saw, Imam (AS) put his shoes on to leave, and I told him: O’ the son of the Prophet (PBUH), you have forgotten that you are in Itekaaf? Imam (AS) replied: No, I have not forgotten, but I have heard from my father Imam Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) who narrated from my Grandfather the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: Whoever tries to take care of Muslim brother’s need, is like he has worshipped Allah (SWT) for nine thousand years whilst fasting, and staying awake at nights (for praying to God) [1].

[1] Man la Yahdharahul Faqih, Vol. 2, Page 19.