Is purification of religious culture needed?

SHAFAQNA – We must admit that the reality of Islam (pure Islam) in its original form does not exist in our brain and soul; rather this thought exists in our brains in a changed way (changed from its original state). Our Tawhid (monotheism) has been changed from its original state, our (way of thinking about) prophecy (Nubuwwah) has been changed from its original state, our Welayah and Imamate has been changed from its original state. Our belief of the Day of Resurrection (Qiamah) is more or less the same; all (pure) basic Islamic Commands have changed shape in our thoughts [1].

[1] Dah Goftaar, Martyr Mortaza Motahhari (RA), Page 154.