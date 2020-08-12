Arab parliament condemns Turkish drone strike

SHAFAQNA- The speaker of the Arab parliament called Turkey’s drone strike in northern Iraq a dangerous aggression and a clear violation of the UN Charter and international law.

The Arab Parliament condemned the Turkish drone strike in northern Iraq and offered condolences on the martyrdom of border guards.

A Turkish drone targeted a military vehicle belonging to the border guards in the Sidakan area of ​​Erbil province, the capital of Kurdistan Region, on Tuesday.

The attack killed one officer and injured several others.

In a statement condemning Turkey’s aggression in northern Iraq, Arab Parliament Speaker Dr. Mishaal bin Fahm Al-Salami said: Such blatant hostile behavior and repeated violations of the law by Turkish forces is a dangerous invasion of Iraqi sovereignty and a clear violation of the UN Charter and international law. These actions by Turkey are a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions and a lack of respect for friendly neighborly relations.

The Speaker of the Arab Parliament expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the Iraqi President, the Iraqi government, parliament and people, and the families of the victims.

The Prime Minister and the spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces also strongly condemned the Turkish drone strike in the Kurdistan Region, stressing that the country must explain the reasons for this and punish the perpetrators.



This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English