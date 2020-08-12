Afghan government’s negotiating team member with Taliban: Ceasefire is the main topic of discussion

SHAFQANA- A member of the Afghan government’s negotiating team with the Taliban said; The issue of a ceasefire is at the forefront of inter-Afghan talks with Taliban, and these talks are far more difficult than those between the Taliban and the Americans.

Following the convening of the Consultative Peace Loya Jirga, the President of Afghanistan signed a decree releasing some 400 Taliban prisoners; With Ashraf Ghani’s move, inter-Afghan talks are likely to begin soon, but political experts say there are many differences between the Taliban and the Afghan government, and that the talks will be much more difficult than those between the Taliban and the Americans.

“Inter-Afghan negotiations cannot be expected to be easy, it depends on how the negotiation environment is managed,” Mohammad Nateqi, a member of the Afghan government’s negotiating team with the Taliban and deputy head of the Islamic Unity Party, said.

Nateghi added: “At the moment, we have to accept that despite the many differences that are noticeable; Inter-Afghan talks are far more difficult than Taliban-American talks.

According to Nateghi; By signing a decree releasing Taliban prisoners based on the will of the people which was stated in the Consultative Peace Loya Jirga, the President of Afghanistan made it clear that the government has the necessary flexibility in the peace negotiation process.

A member of the Afghan government’s negotiating team with the Taliban stressed that the ceasefire is not only the will of the government but also the people want an end to the war and we are waiting for the Taliban response in this regard but it is not clear what approach the Taliban will take in the talks. We hope to reach a comprehensive ceasefire in these negotiations.

The deputy head of the Islamic Unity Party of the Afghan people further stated that if no comprehensive ceasefire is reached during the negotiations, we must first achieve the minimum that is to reduce violence.

Mohammad Nateghi further pointed out; In the absence of a ceasefire and a reduction in violence, peace talks are likely to reach a stalemate in the wake of war, explosions and suicide bombings.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English