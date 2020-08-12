Baghdad prepares to welcome Muharram/Iraqi Ministry of Health: Decision on mourning ceremonies to be made soon

SHAFAQNA- The municipality of Baghdad stressed the readiness of municipal departments for the holy Month of Muharram.

The Baghdad mayor’s office spokesman, Hakim Abd Al-Zahra, said today (Wednesday): “Every year, the municipality of Baghdad sets a specific policy in Baghdad, Kazemiyeh and the path of the Hussaini caravans, except this year, which differs from previous years due to the guidelines of the Religious Authorities and the instructions of the government to prevent the Coronavirus.”

“Municipal departments are required to provide logistics and preparedness in accordance with the conditions and variables,” he added. The Iraqi Ministry of Health also announced yesterday (Tuesday) that it has taken important decisions and organized some campaigns to raise the awareness about Muharram. Saif Al-Badr, the Spokesman for Iraq’s Ministry of Health, said: “The Iraqi Crisis Management Team will make final decisions on Muharram at its next meeting, and the reasons for the increase in Corona deaths will be discussed.”

Badr called on everyone to follow the medical advices and that the result of the gatherings would be catastrophic and would lead to the dangerous spread of the disease, adding that the authority had a clear statement on the need to commit to Hossaini rites while observing social distance, which means focusing on holding Hossaini ceremonies through the social media and the observance of the instructions of the Ministry of Health.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English