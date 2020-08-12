https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/france.jpg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-12 15:57:492020-08-12 15:57:49Rouhani holds phone talk with Macron on Lebanon
Rouhani holds phone talk with Macron on Lebanon
SHAFAQNA- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani held a phone talk with his French counterpart on Lebanon’s development after Beirut blast.
In a tweet on Wednesday, the Deputy Head of Communications and Information at the President’s Office wrote that President Rouhani held a phone talk with French President Emmanuel Macron regarding the latest development in Lebanon after the Beirut blast as well as the JCPOA and the INSTEX financial mechanism, Mehr News Agency reported.
