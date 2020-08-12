Date :Wednesday, August 12th, 2020 | Time : 16:09 |ID: 161164 | Print

Paris Marathon cancelled due to Coronavirus pandemic

SHAFAQNA- This year’s Paris Marathon has been cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The marathon was originally due to take place on April 5 but had been postponed to Nov. 15 .

“After having tried everything to maintain the event, we, alongside the City of Paris, feel obliged to cancel the 2020 edition of the Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris and the Paris Breakfast Run,” organizers said in a statement, according to Reuters.

