A historic Abyssinian mosque in Egypt +Photos

SHAFAQNA- 100 years have passed since the construction of the historic “Abyssinian” mosque in the Egyptian province of Al-Bahira, and this mosque, with its historical architecture, still welcomes the religious activities of the people of this region.

According to IQNA, quoting “Al-Youm Al-Sabee”, the Abyssinian mosque is located in the city of Damanhour in the province of Al-Bahira in Egypt, and 100 years after its construction, we have witnessed the evolution of Egyptian architecture.

“This mosque is an ancient monument, but religious activities and preaching activities are still going on in it, and in recent months, despite the outbreak of coronovirus disease, these activities are carried out in compliance with preventive measures.” said Mohammed Shalan, a representative of the Egyptian Ministry of Endowments in Al-Bahira.

Sheikh “Ramadan Abdul Hafiz”, the imam of the congregation and the preacher of the Abyssinian mosque, also said: “This mosque has a different identity from other mosques in Al-Bahira province in terms of its original history and unique construction.”



This mosque, which was built in 1920, has three porches, around which there is a green space and two paths for drinking water, and walls with two doors have been built around the mosque, and the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities since 2017, according to the originality and the historical nature of this mosque has registered it as an ancient monument.

The Egyptian Ministry of Endowments has taken precautionary measures for the presence of worshipers in the mosque during the coronavirus outbreak; Including requiring worshipers to wear masks and observe social distance and close ablutions.

Disinfection of the mosque is done before and after each prayer and large gatherings are prevented. There is also a lot of publicity in the mosque to make people aware of the corona virus.

This news is published by Iqna News Agency and translated by SHAFAQNA English.

