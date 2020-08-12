Date :Wednesday, August 12th, 2020 | Time : 16:22 |ID: 161175 | Print

Lebanon has flour to last four months, Economy Minister says

SHAFAQNA- Lebanon has flour to last four months, Economy Minister says.

Lebanon has 32,000 tonnes of flour in addition to 110,000 tonnes that has arrived or will arrive in the coming two weeks, the economy minister said on Wednesday. “This means we have enough for four months,” Raoul Nehme said in a tweet. The World Food Programme is also sending 17,000 tonnes of flour as a first batch of a 50,000-tonne supply plan, Reuters told. “We don’t have a stock crisis or a bread crisis!” Nehme tweeted.

