Biden selects Kamala Harris as Vice-Presidential running mate

SHAFAQNA- Joe Biden selected Senator Kamala Harris of California as his Vice-Presidential running mate.

The daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, Harris was born in Oakland, California. After graduating law school, she started her legal career as a local prosecutor in Alameda County. In 2003, she successfully ran to become San Francisco’s district attorney. Seven years later, she was elected as California’s attorney general becoming the first Black woman to serve in that position, according to Middle East Eye.